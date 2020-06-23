Nuxeo Content Cloud validated with Amazon S3 Object Lock for SEC Rule 17a-4(f)

Nuxeo announced that Nuxeo Content Cloud, the company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, has validated its compliance with the electronic records requirements of Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) Rule 17a-4(f) with Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) Object Lock. SEC Rule 17a-4 is a regulation that has changed compliance expectations around record keeping for the financial services industry. The main objective of the regulation is to ensure records cannot be altered, and that specific records management and retention requirements are met according to legal and audit guidelines. Amazon S3 Object Lock enables enterprises to enforce retention policies as an added layer of data protection or for regulatory compliance for content and data stored in the cloud. Amazon S3 Object Lock has been assessed for SEC Rule 17a-4(f), FINRA Rule 4511, and CFTC Regulation 1.31 by Cohasset Associates, Inc., an independent management consulting firm specializing in records management and information governance.

