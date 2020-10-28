Expert.ai expands upon cloud offering

Expert.ai announced and will be presenting an enhanced release of its cloud-based Natural Language API today at API World. The new expert.ai NL API features include:

Relation extraction to express the connection and accurately answer questions like: “who did what when?”, and “what caused what to whom?”

Sentiment analysis considering the intrinsic positivity or negativity of the concepts expressed in text, based on the words used (polarity) and how relevant we judge them (intensity)

A new geographic taxonomy to identify and disambiguate countries and some other administrative divisions (e.g., San Jose, CA, USA vs. San Jose, Costa Rica)

Learn more about expert.ai NL API, now available for free testing, visit and sign up to start developing intelligent applications today.

https://developer.expert.ai, https://expert.ai, https://apiworld.co/