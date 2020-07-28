Expert System releases expert.ai natural language API

Expert System announced the release of the expert.ai NL API, a cloud-based Natural Language API that enables data scientists, computational linguists, knowledge engineers and developers to easily embed advanced Natural Language Understanding and Natural Language Processing capabilities (NLU / NLP) into their applications. The free expert.ai NL API provides natural language understanding capabilities based on Expert System’s symbolic approach that leverages AI-based algorithms, machine learning and knowledge graph to provide advanced features for reading and understanding any text, out of the box. Developers and data scientists can bring NLU applications such as text analytics, search and insight engines, content enrichment, tagging and processing, chatbots and virtual assistants, sentiment analysis, email management, contract exposure comparison etc. to market faster. expert.ai NL API features include:

Deep linguistic analysis that parses each sentence into tokens, lemmas , parts of speech and phrases

Accurate syntactic analysis that enables the extraction of entity relationships

Word sense disambiguation that resolves semantic ambiguities by leveraging Expert System's knowledge graph, pinpointing the precise meaning of concepts in context

Precise named entity recognition and linking that identify people, companies, locations and other entity types, linking them to leading knowledge bases like Wikidata, Geonames and DBpedia

Document classification based on IPTC Media Topics

https://expertsystem.com