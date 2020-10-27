ASG Technologies unveils Mobius 11

ASG Technologies unveiled the newest version of its content services platform, Mobius 11. This release provides additional help for enterprise and midsize firms to manage and govern the growth of their information and lower total costs of ownership. Mobius 11 helps IT leaders and their teams improve business processes and knowledge worker productivity, govern information more effectively and embrace cost effective cloud deployments. With Mobius 11, customers have improved visibility into unstructured content and disparate repositories throughout their organizations. Mobius 11 includes:

Enhanced content management services: Enables business analysts with self-service support to construct business processes leveraging Microsoft 365 and Mobius for secure, collaborative business process execution

Enables business analysts with self-service support to construct business processes leveraging Microsoft 365 and Mobius for secure, collaborative business process execution Sophisticated information governance services: Arms administrators and records managers to establish time and geographic-based policies to support sovereignty and compliance demands

Arms administrators and records managers to establish time and geographic-based policies to support sovereignty and compliance demands Modernized infrastructure deployment: Simplifies deployment and maintenance of Mobius for IT leaders, allowing them to advance their digital automation strategies through native Docker Hub support

https://www.asg.com