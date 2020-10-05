Expert System announces rebrand to Expert.ai

With more than 20 years’ industry experience in the Artificial Intelligence market, Expert System has rebranded to become expert.ai. This effort highlights the company’s vision to redefine what is possible in extracting value from language to make the most of information. As the AI market evolves, there is a growing demand from organizations to easily transform their information into knowledge and insight for better decision making with speed and accuracy. As part of this go to market transition, expert.ai is introducing a new logo, new corporate image and new website. The rebrand follows the rollout of the company’s 2020-2024 strategic plan which aims to accelerate global growth and capitalize on the flourishing artificial intelligence market and a newly released cloud-based Natural Language API.

https://expert.ai