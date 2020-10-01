SAP to acquire Emarsys

SAP SE announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Emarsys, an omnichannel customer engagement platform provider. Emarsys enables businesses to engage more effectively and more personally with their customers. Enhancing the SAP Customer Experience portfolio with Emarsys will change how commerce is managed digitally as it will deliver hyperpersonalized, omnichannel engagements in real time, helping organizations make every engagement is relevant and impactful. Emarsys is an easy-to-use integrated cloud-based marketing platform. It allows companies to deliver personal customer interactions across e-mail, mobile, social, SMS, and the web. The company’s operations will become part of the SAP Customer Experience business unit. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to regulatory approval. Purchase price and other terms of the transaction are have not been disclosed.

https://emarsys.com, https://www.sap.com/index.html