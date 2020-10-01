Exasol and Pyramid Analytics partner

Exasol, the high-performance analytics database, announced a new strategic partnership with Pyramid Analytics, provider of an analytics platform for the enterprise. Together, Exasol and Pyramid will bring an enhanced analytics experience to their customers, allowing business users and IT teams to become more agile and make the most of their data. Both technologies can be deployed together anywhere—on-premises, in the cloud, and in hybrid architectures. Joint customers will be able to execute complex business calculations quickly and at scale, regardless of data volumes, environment of choice, or number of users.

Pyramid’s calculation engine works natively on Exasol via a direct connection, so no data is ever extracted or duplicated. This offers security and performance advantages, while simultaneously enabling governed self-service analytics through Pyramid’s business user friendly interface. In addition, Pyramid allows business analysts to easily load external data sets into Exasol where they can be combined with existing Exasol tables to fuel machine learning models.

