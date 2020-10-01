SmartBear announces integration of ReadyAPI and SwaggerHub

SmartBear, provider of software development and quality tools, has integrated its API quality platform, ReadyAPI, with SwaggerHub, its API design and documentation platform. ReadyAPI users are now able to setup and manage a connection in their SwaggerHub account within ReadyAPI, search and filter through definitions in SwaggerHub, and more. Together, ReadyAPI and SwaggerHub provide the a comprehensive API tooling for all stages of the API lifecycle to help ensure high quality software. The integration streamlines the process of logging in to SwaggerHub from ReadyAPI as well as storing information for re-use when performing actions against SwaggerHub.

To highlight the interconnectedness of SmartBear API solutions, the three modules of the ReadyAPI platform have been renamed under the ReadyAPI brand. SoapUI Pro, the API testing tool, is now ReadyAPI Test, reflecting that ReadyAPI supports RESTful, GraphQL, and other API standards in addition to SOAP. LoadUI Pro, the way to API load test, is now ReadyAPI Performance. ServiceV Pro, which allows anyone in the delivery pipeline to create mocking and service virtualization, is now ReadyAPI Virtualization. The name SoapUI, the open source solution that SmartBear supports, will remain unchanged. The consolidation under the ReadyAPI brand ensures these three API tools are delivered in one centralized, intuitive platform. From planning and designing APIs to developing, testing and deploying, Agile and DevOps teams can ensure ReadyAPI and SwaggerHub are meeting their needs when building APIs.

