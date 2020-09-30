Altova launches new cloud-based contract management solution

Altova announced the release of Altova ContractManager, a customizable, cloud-based contract management app. Whether your firm manages tens, hundreds, or thousands of contracts, Altova ContractManager makes it easy and secure to store, manage, and search for your contracts. This new solution provides complete contract lifecycle management with templates for documenting contract details, built in reminders, audit log and change tracking, and much more. The solution provides:

Centralized contract management

Secure file storage for all your contracts

Granular role and group-based permissions to control access to confidential information

Automatic reminders for important review dates and deadlines

Search tools to find contract documents and details instantly

Full audit log and change tracking

Options to customize the app as little or as much as required: Change the hierarchy of containers in the database Add, change, or delete any fields, forms, and database structure – even if records already exist in the database Select from different themes to configure your display colors and font size

Affordable monthly or annual pricing options

Pricing starts at $299 per user per year, or just under $25 per month when paid annually. Monthly subscriptions will also be available at $29 per month. Users can start the purchasing process by clicking Manage Subscription in the Altova Cloud. A free 30-day evaluation subscription for Altova ContractManager is easy to request in seconds by creating an account without needing to download software or enter a license. No credit card is needed and users can get started with ContractManager right away.

https://www.altova.com