DataStax announces DataStax Fast 100 program

DataStax announced the DataStax Fast 100 program to quickly align Apache Cassandra experts to enterprise projects. Cassandra is an open-source, NoSQL database. The partners currently on-board, with more to come, include: Deloitte, Expero Inc, and Anant Corporation. The program enables swift enablement for partners with consultants certified and ready to deliver on Cassandra engagements within 30-days.

Practitioners cite a lack of skilled staff as the top obstacle to Cassandra adoption. When asked what it would take for practitioners to use Cassandra for more applications and features in production, they said “easier to migrate” and “easier to integrate.” The DataStax Fast 100 aligns prequalified partners to enterprises to help ensure their success. The program will help enterprises with business modernization, technical migrations, cloud-native data platforms, and various mission-critical use cases.

https://www.datastax.com/partners/datastax-fast-100