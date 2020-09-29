Alfresco launches Alfresco Process Automation

Alfresco Software, an open source, content management platform and solutions provider, announced the availability of Alfresco Process Automation, an offering that enables organizations to build content-centric process applications in the Cloud. Alfresco Process Automation is a core part of Alfresco’s Digital Business Platform as a Service (DBPaaS). Business applications are often built for a specific need or to solve a discrete task, however these applications can create silos of important information that ultimately become barriers to change, obstructing innovation and organizational growth. Alfresco Process Automation enables the building of content-centric applications that enable teams to work more effectively together, share important information, improve knowledge, better manage collaborative processes and projects, and respond to opportunities.

As part of Alfresco’s DBPaaS, Alfresco Process Automation offers organizations open, secure content services coupled with governance services leverages a range of Cloud native capabilities such as AI, ML, recognition & business Intelligence services. It provides auditable and compliant visibility of content throughout workflows from creation to policy-controlled destruction.

