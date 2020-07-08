Exasol launches Exasol V7

Exasol launched Exasol V7 giving users the ability to run analytical models on larger data volumes to find more business-critical answers. Exasol V7 bolsters AI/ML model training with GPUs, improve the performance of their Data Vault models, and improves the use of unstructured data.

GPUs – Supporting the use of GPUs, Exasol V7 provides the speed and performance needed when training and retraining AI/ML models on large data sets and remove barriers to entry for deep learning.

Data Vault 2.0 – In Data Vault 2.0, all keys are stored as hashes. These hashes help quickly join and compare data from multiple tables and schemas, to improve query performance, create better user experiences and open up previously prohibitive analysis.

Semi-structured Data (JSON Function) – Exasol V7 natively supports multiple data formats (structured and semi-structured) within one database engine. In Exasol V7, JSON functions are natively integrated in SQL and can be executed directly in the database without the need for User-Defined Functions (UDFs).

Exasol V7 will be available on July 28, 2020.

https://www.exasol.com/en/v7/