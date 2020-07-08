Episerver introduces Intelligence Cloud

Episerver introduced the third Episerver “cloud” pillar with the launch of Intelligence Cloud. They have combined new and existing personalization and analytics products from Episerver with the late 2019 acquisition, Idio, to form the new Intelligence Cloud. With Intelligence Cloud Episerver is delivering data, recommendations and analytics capabilities that complement Episerver Content Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Marketing Automation, for a complete customer-centric digital experience platform (DXP).

