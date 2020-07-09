OpenText extends Content Services technology for Microsoft Teams

OpenText announced the availability of its Content Services technology for Microsoft Teams. OpenText Extended ECM for Microsoft Office 365 integrates content and collaboration tools into business processes. With today’s announcement, OpenText adds its information governance tools and systems to Teams, making an expanded set of compliance, records management, and archiving options available to Teams users and administrators. Extended ECM allows users to surface Teams content in context of relevant business processes across the enterprise, creating links with line-of-business systems and applications such as Salesforce, SAP, or Oracle. Users can:

Access and centrally govern customer content within the Teams environment;

Automate the creation of a Team specific to an OpenText business process;

Synchronize Teams membership with OpenText content management systems;

Archive Teams content to OpenText utilizing governance best practices; and

Retire Teams and dispose of noncrucial content automatically using OpenText Extended ECM.

