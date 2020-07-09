WordPress VIP expands technology partnership program for enterprise customers

WordPress VIP has announced the expansion of its technology partner program, adding a range of new partners to help enterprise customers improve customer experience and drive digital transformation. The expanded program provides its new technology partners with the opportunity to work on product strategy and marketing alongside WordPress VIP. Some of the new partners include:

Digital River: one-stop e-commerce solution with merchandising, cart, and checkout.

OneSignal: push notifications for firms of all sizes, from early-stage startups to Fortune 500 Companies.

Cloudinary: offers dynamic video and image management, providing visually engaging experiences across every touchpoint.

MultilingualPress: The enterprise solution for publishing a website in multiple languages on WordPress, from Inpsyde.

Remixd Voice: instantly turns text content into audio, making it listenable, discoverable.

Firework: brings short-form video content from professional creators to the article page.

WordPress VIP will announce several more new partners in 2020, including solutions for machine learning, video syndication, and customer journey mapping.

https://wpvip.com