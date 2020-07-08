monday.com announces collaboration with Microsoft Teams

monday.com announced it has developed an integration with Microsoft Teams, enabling users to embed monday.com in Teams, creating an integrated and comprehensive collaborative online workspace for enterprises. Teams users will be able to organize, structure and streamline all processes and projects, directly in their Teams platform – allowing them to visualize and manage their team’s work. monday.com and Microsoft product and engineering teams collaborated on creating the integration. monday.com is also integrated with additional Microsoft solutions such as Microsoft Azure AD, Microsoft Outlook and OneDrive.

https://monday.com/lp/ms-teams-app/