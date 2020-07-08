Microsoft announces Together Mode and other features for Teams

Microsoft announced a set of new features in Microsoft Teams to make virtual interactions more natural, more engaging, and more human for people at work and in education. They help you feel more connected with your team and reduce meeting fatigue, make meetings more inclusive and engaging, and streamline your work to save time. Together mode is a new meeting experience in Teams that uses AI segmentation technology to digitally place participants in a shared background, making it feel like you’re sitting in the same room with everyone else in the meeting or class. Together mode is designed to make meetings more engaging by helping you focus on other people’s faces and body language and making it easier to pick up on the non-verbal cues that are so important to human interaction. For meetings in which multiple people will speak, such as brainstorms or roundtable discussions, it makes it easier for participants to understand who is talking. Together mode with auditorium view is rolling out now and will be generally available in August. For more information about additional views and features see:

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-365/blog/2020/07/08/reimagining-virtual-collaboration-future-work-learning/