Translations.com announces GlobalLink Connect compatibility with Adobe Experience Manager

Translations.com announced that its GlobalLink Connect product is now fully compatible with cloud-native Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) as a Cloud Service. Translations.com’s first GlobalLink Connect for AEM launched in 2009, and the new integration for AEM as a Cloud Service allows users to take advantage of GlobalLink’s translation workflow management and create new translation requests within the familiar interface of the Adobe application.

GlobalLink Connect is built to communicate with AEM as a Cloud Service and provides an all-in-one solution to initiate, automate, control, track, and complete all facets of the translation process. The combination of Adobe and the extended localization workflow capabilities of GlobalLink provides users with a comprehensive tool for managing global enterprise content. GlobalLink Connect and AEM as a Cloud Service provides:

Easy Implementation – Update or move to Adobe’s AEM cloud offering with no interruptions while retaining all functionality.

Single-Platform Translation – Access scheduled or on-demand translation services via the AEM UI.

Visibility – Get a dashboard view of translation spend and other KPIs with on-demand analytics.

Resource and Workflow Flexibility – Make linguist, vendor, and workflow decisions through the same interface and easily incorporate machine translation, human translation, or both.

ROI – Reduce IT involvement, soft costs, and project management overhead.

