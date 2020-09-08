Translations.com announces GlobalLink Connect integration for Shopify

Translations.com, the technology division of TransPerfect announced that it has built and launched a new GlobalLink Connect integration with Shopify. The integrated solution allows users to create translation requests within Shopify’s admin panel and take advantage of GlobalLink Connect’s translation workflow management without leaving the familiar interface of the Shopify platform. GlobalLink Connect provides an all-in-one solution to initiate, automate, control, track, and complete all facets of the translation process. By combining the Shopify platform with the extended localization workflow capabilities of GlobalLink, organizations gain enterprise-level multilingual content management and deployment capabilities with minimal project management and virtually no IT burden. GlobalLink Connect supports the following content types within the Shopify ecosystem:

Online Store theme, store article, store blog, and store page

Product and product variant

Shop and shop policy

Delivery method definition

Payment gateway

Email and SMS template

Product option

Collection, Metafield, and link

https://www.translations.com