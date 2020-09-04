Nuxeo updates Salesforce Connector for Content Management

Nuxeo announced that their updated Salesforce Connector for Content Management enables tighter integration with Salesforce with support for its new Lightning Experience. The integration ensures that appropriate information is available to any authorized Salesforce user, while behind the scenes, this content remains securely managed by Nuxeo. These users are able to fully interact with this content without switching between apps, including viewing, editing, and adding new documents. The Nuxeo Salesforce Connector exposes a wide range of Nuxeo content services. Users can quickly access content in the context of a Salesforce object, either by linking a Salesforce object to a Nuxeo folder or by linking the object to a configurable query. Salesforce users can also execute global searches across the Nuxeo repository and federated content sources to access additional content and other customer information, like emails, SMS messages, and social media content.

https://www.nuxeo.com/blog/salesforce-innovation/