Episerver to acquire Optimizely

Episerver announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Optimizely. Bringing together Episerver‘s ability to create digital experiences through content and commerce with Optimizely‘s ability to experiment and optimize across touchpoints lets marketers build experiences that get smarter over time. Subject to customary closing conditions and attainment of regulatory clearances, the acquisition is expected to close in Q4 of 2020. Until such closing, the companies will continue to operate independently. The combination creates a unique system of differentiation to:

Inspire Innovation: Running better experiments across both front-end layouts and back-end logic, with easy-to-use tailored recommendations.

Increase agility: Gaining real-time answers accelerates collaboration and creates more responsive customer experiences for improved lead generation.

Improve outcomes: Measuring outcomes of different options allows digital teams to orchestrate unique digital experiences for each customer.

https://www.episerver.com/company/press-room/episerver-to-acquire-optimizely-the-worlds-leading-experience-optimization-platform, https://www.optimizely.com