Liferay releases Liferay DXP 7.3

Liferay announced the release of Liferay DXP 7.3. Liferay digital experience platform supports the need for organizations to digitize their operations and quickly create engaging digital experiences for customers, dealers, partners, and employees. Release highlights include:

Content Performance Analytics: Liferay DXP 7.3 allows content creators to view metrics on how many visitors read through the entirety of their content directly in-line with the relevant page or asset. Content authors also have access to more traditional metrics such as total views, search engine traffic volume, and keyword reports. In addition, Liferay DXP 7.3 provides a new Content Dashboard allowing content creators and administrators to view a graphical representation of the assets they have based on specified characteristics such as category, tag, asset subtype, etc.

Streamlined Content Creation: Liferay DXP 7.3 introduces the Master Pages tool to deliver visual consistency and help ensure branding guidelines are respected across all pages in a site. Subject to administrator permission, business users are now able to create Master Pages to specify common elements, such as headers, footers, and company logos across pages. Master Pages can be created using drag-and-drop widgets and components with changes automatically applied across all specified pages.

Application Builder: Liferay DXP 7.3 delivers a new low-code capability to build business applications backed by Liferay's Data Engine. Applications can be deployed in standalone fashion or added to pages as a widget or through the product menu.

API Explorer: With the release of Liferay DXP 7.3, developers have access to the new API Explorer application, allowing them to easily monitor available APIs and API documentation. API Explorer also allows developers to run queries to test their applications during development and explore all available REST applications and endpoints. In addition, API Explorer comes with a GraphQL client.

Application Security and Multi-Factor Authentication: Site administrators can activate multi-factor authentication, requiring users to complete additional checks to verify their identity beyond login name and password. Developers can also create additional custom authentication factors using a provided API. Once built, custom authentication factors appear in the authentication configuration list for deployment by site administrators.

Liferay DXP 7.3 is immediately available.

