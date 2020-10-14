NewsCred unveils Welcome – a new product and a new name

NewsCred announced the launch of Welcome, a software solution for marketing work management, strategic campaign planning, collaborative content creation, and real-time performance measurement, all of which is underpinned by a differentiated integration framework. Off the back of this product launch, NewsCred will be changing its name to Welcome, with the full rebrand to be complete in Q1 of 2021.

Welcome, a NewsCred brand, delivers a suite of functionality, including: global calendars and shared briefs for strategic planning; capacity planning and time tracking to maximize resources; content editors and intelligent workflows to accelerate campaigns and content creation; native publishing and digital asset management to govern distribution and reuse; as well as content and campaign performance analytics for real-time measurement. All of these modules are underpinned by an API and integration marketplace consisting of hundreds of no-code connectors — a framework designed to offer strategic integrations for every phase of the marketing process. Welcome refers to this complete technology set as its Marketing Orchestration Platform.

https://welcomesoftware.com