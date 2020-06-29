PunchOut2Go partners with Liferay to bring sales order automation to eProcurement platforms

PunchOut2Go, a B2B eCommerce and eProcurement Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) provider announced the release of PunchOut2Go for Liferay Commerce. PunchOut2Go’s new Liferay Commerce connector allows B2B suppliers to offer PunchOut catalogs and purchase order automation to buyers who use any eProcurement, spend management, or enterprise resource planning platform. PunchOut2Go for Liferay integrates Liferay Commerce with the PunchOut2Go iPaaS, which mediates communication between Liferay and buyer eProcurement platforms. PunchOut2Go translates data as it flows between Liferay Commerce and eProcurement platforms that include Coupa, Jaggaer, SAP Ariba, Oracle PeopleSoft, and others. PunchOut2Go facilitates low-cost, no-code integration for B2B suppliers to streamline procurement, order approval, and invoicing. Liferay Commerce is part of Liferay’s digital experience platform, which also offers Platform as a Service and analytics solutions that allow B2B businesses to deliver tailored digital experiences on an integrated platform. In addition to Liferay Commerce, PunchOut2Go provides integrations for other B2B eCommerce applications, including Magento, SAP Hybris, BigCommerce, Oracle Netsuite, SalesForce B2B Commerce Cloud, and Shopify.

