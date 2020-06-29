Magnolia launches Marketplace to help customers build DX stack

Content management system (CMS) provider, Magnolia announced Magnolia Marketplace, a one-stop shop to help customers build a fully tailored digital experience (DX) stack. Customers can choose from a wide range of marketing, commerce and analytics extensions, as well as solutions that optimize development and operations. Available extensions within the Marketplace include Magnolia’s Connector Packs that integrate Magnolia into complementary systems in a DX stack, special features that extend Magnolia for specific use cases and Incubator extensions. Marketplace is also accelerating the integration of 3rd Party solutions from Magnolia’s partner ecosystem to make it easier for customers to benefit from the combined technology they offer. Partners looking to contribute with extensions can find the requirements and guidelines at https://www.magnolia-cms.com/partners/publish-extension.html

https://marketplace.magnolia-cms.com/