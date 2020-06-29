MerlinOne releases MerlinXpress, a DAM designed for small teams

MerlinOne, Inc., provider of digital asset management (DAM) solutions, announced the release of their new product MerlinXpress. Leveraging the foundation of their enterprise-level DAM, MerlinXpress offers a streamlined UI and an assortment of tools designed to solve challenges in content management for small teams. MerlinXpress improves collaboration and streamlines creative workflows to enhance marketing agility and brand management. MerlinXpress is the single source of truth for all digital assets; designed to improve collaboration and streamlining creative workflows. With three available tiers of service and numerous options for add-ons depending on particular needs and scale. Tools such as asset categorization, metadata management, unlimited user accounts, access controls and user permissions, image cropping, file format conversion, automatic text extraction help teams looking to refresh and improve current content management processes.

https://merlinone.com