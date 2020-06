Liquid Web acquires ServerSide, a Microsoft Windows CMS hosting provider

Liquid Web, a managed hosting and application services provider to SMBs and entrepreneurs, announced the acquisition of ServerSide adding experience in hosting Microsoft Windows content management solutions to Liquid Web’s portfolio. The acquisition accelerates the company’s entrance into the Progress Sitefinity, Kentico, ElcomCMS, and Sitecore hosting market. The ServerSide team, including Steve Oren, founder, and CEO, have joined Liquid Web.

