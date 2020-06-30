SDL and parson AG partner to deliver multilingual technical content

SDL has formed a strategic partnership with parson AG (“parson”), experts in technical communication services and consultancy, to help European brands deliver multilingual communications within a structured content environment. The partnership will combine SDL Tridion Docs, a component content management system (CCMS), with parson’s expertise in structured content delivery and strategy. Creating and publishing technical communications across digital channels—including chatbots, eLearning, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Virtual Reality (VR) applications requires a clear understanding of the underlying processes, standards and structure of different communications types, and delivery methods. The combination of SDL Tridion Docs and parson is meant to simplify creation, management and orchestration of multilingual technical communications.

