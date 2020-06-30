Amazon Web Services unveils space business segment

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced it is introducing a new business segment dedicated to accelerating innovation in the global aerospace and satellite industry. The Aerospace and Satellite Solutions business segment will bring AWS services and solutions to the space enterprise, and work with customers and partners around the world to: reimagine space system architectures, transform space enterprises, launch new services that process space data on Earth and in orbit, and provide cloud solutions to support government missions and companies advancing space around the world. Retired Air Force Major General Clint Crosier, former director of Space Force Planning at the U.S. Space Force, is the leader of this new business segment.

AWS Ground Station helps customers communicate with satellites, and to downlink, process, and distribute satellite data within minutes of capture. AWS Ground Station, a fully managed service that provides satellite owners and operators global access to their space workloads, offers a hint of what these innovative solutions can look like. Enabling customers to downlink data and provide satellite commands across multiple regions with speed and agility—and at a low cost—means satellite operators don’t have to own and manage duplicative ground station infrastructure. AWS Ground Station is already being used by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) and other customers.

