Acquia and Kibo partner to deliver commerce to customers

Acquia and Kibo announced a strategic partnership to deliver a more frictionless commerce to retailers. Together, the two companies will allow brands to create headless ecommerce experiences using a unified customer view, and optimize engagement across the customer journey. Acquia’s digital experience platform helps companies build, manage, and optimize digital experiences through unified content, data and machine learning so organizations can orchestrate and deliver individually personalized customer experiences across all channels. Kibo provides an API-first microservices framework that supports headless ecommerce, enabling companies to add new ecommerce experiences, manage order fulfillment, and deliver personalized experiences.

https://www.acquia.com/, https://kibocommerce.com