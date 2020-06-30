Obie launches Browser extension to accelerate sharing of workplace documents

Obie announced the launch of its new browser extension to democratize access to Obie’s core search, access, and knowledge sharing functionality. They also launched Personal Pro and Personal Free plans that decouple Obie’s search functionality from Slack for the first time to expand availability for individuals and remote teams. Obie uses natural language processing (NLP) to understand complex queries, as well as machine learning (ML) to improve results with every document search. Users can also manually add “FAQs” to store templates, text snippets, and frequently accessed information by simply highlighting the information in their browser and adding it to Obie.

https://obie.ai