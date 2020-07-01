Informatica launches collaborative technology initiative with The ADAPT Centre

Informatica announced a collaborative technology initiative with The ADAPT Centre, a Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Research Centre for Digital Media Technology. The ADAPT Centre, funded by SFI, focuses on developing next-generation digital technologies that transform how people communicate by helping to analyze, personalize and deliver digital data more effectively. Informatica’s R&D team collaborate with ADAPT to leverage its applied research in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to accelerate the application of AI and Machine Learning (ML) to automate Informatica’s enterprise cloud data management offerings. Organisations are increasingly leveraging extremely large data sets to inform business decisions but have a range of obligations under regulations like The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), making data management even more complex. Informatica’s engineers have already developed many AI and ML capabilities as part of the Informatica CLAIRE engine to help customers use data effectively for their analytics, data governance and privacy, and customer experience (CX) needs.

