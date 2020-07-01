pCloud now lets users decide where their files are stored

pCloud is giving users the opportunity to select location of their data. This will give users greater control over the security of their files. Once the choice of where to store the data is made during registration – in the US or Europe – it is practically impossible to transfer them without the user’s knowledge or permission. Currently, the option to select the server location is available only to newly registered users. The company is developing the option to change the storage location for existing users and it will be available very soon.

The company has recently added a data centre in Luxembourg, meeting the needs of consumers and businesses even in the most regulated sectors in terms of consumer data protection and information security. pCloud’s new European data center is certified to SSAE 16 SOC 2, Type II standard. In addition, pCloud meets standards such as ISO 9001: 2015 (Quality Management Systems) and ISO 27001: 2013 (Information Security Management Systems). When using the pCloud service, user data is transferred via TLS / SSL protocols, which provide data protection during transmission.

https://www.pcloud.com/data-regions/