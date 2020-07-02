Nuxeo unveils low-code user interface to open AI to business users

Nuxeo announced a new, low-code user interface (UI) for Nuxeo Insight, its artificial intelligence (AI) service that enables companies to use their own data and content to train custom machine learning (ML) models. The new interface allows business users to easily create, train, deploy and administer personalised machine learning models. The interface offers a guided point-and-click experience, and users can also deploy and administer these models in production use cases. Nuxeo’s new user experience walks users through the step-by-step process of training and deploying customer machine learning models:

Select the various values and data types they want the new model to populate

Apply different parameters for predictions

Select the appropriate content and data for successful model training

Perform any necessary renditions or transformations

Nuxeo Insight’s new UI includes a dashboard that provides real-time updates on the training process and outcomes. It also enables organisations to administer their custom ML models, allowing them to quickly promote new models into production and to actively monitor the performance of their models over time. With the new UI, users can compare the performance of different ML models or different versions of the same model. The overall goal is to provide an intuitive, easy-to-use environment that enables Nuxeo customers to continuously improve the performance of their ML models.

