SolidCAD announces partnership with SimpleCloud AECM

Canadian technology and professional services company, SolidCAD, announced a partnership with SimpleCloud, provider of SimpleCloud AECM, a cloud-based platform for digital content management and creation to business professionals. The solution provides customers with a fully integrated environment of virtual desks, allowing any user to be connected from anywhere, through any device, ensuring access at any time. SimpleCloud provides dedicated applications for high GPU needs for customers specifically in the Architecture, Construction, Engineering and Manufacturing (AECM) industry.

SimpleCloud offers two types of platforms, a Public Cloud, which creates friendly collaborative environment that allows users to get access to virtual high graphics performance workstations with on-demand specifications, and a Hybrid Cloud option, which meets the needs of companies that already have their own infrastructure but need to extend it by giving access to workers who have geographically dispersed. SimpleCloud has over 60 data centers around the world, and provides services and coverage to the United States, Canada, Mexico, all of Europe, Japan, South Korean and Taiwan. SolidCAD and SimpleCloud will be working together to provide consulting, implementation and support services to Canadian firms.

https://www.solidcad.ca/‎, https://www.simpleaecm.com/