TransPerfect to share multilingual data set with AI and chatbot developers

TransPerfect, provider of language and technology solutions for global business, announced that it is sharing a multilingual data set that will help AI and chatbot developers provide information on COVID-19 in multiple languages. The data set will allow researchers and technology organizations to train smart chatbots that could increase the coverage and appropriateness of responses provided by systems integrated into websites, social media services, virtual assistants, and other platforms. The training data set, which is available in English, Spanish, Arabic, and Mandarin Chinese, accessible at no charge. TransPerfect DataForce specializes in building AI experiences through data collection and annotation. The group has a broad pool of global resources and advanced technologies that gives it the ability to aggregate and package data that can be highly useful in improving responsiveness to COVID-19.

https://www.transperfect.com