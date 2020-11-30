Translations.com announces GlobalLink Connect integration for Pimcore

Translations.com, the technology division of TransPerfect, announced its certified GlobalLink Connect integration for Pimcore. The enterprise-level integrated solution gives Pimcore users a new way to use GlobalLink Connect’s translation workflow management and create translation requests within the familiar interface of the Pimcore application. GlobalLink Connect for Pimcore provides an all-in-one solution to initiate, automate, control, track, and complete all facets of the translation process. The combination of Pimcore’s open-source platform and the extended localization workflow capabilities of GlobalLink Connect provides users with a comprehensive solution for managing global enterprise content with minimal effort. The integration provides a configurable API adapter connected to Translations.com within Pimcore’s Data Hub. Active clients of Pimcore’s Enterprise Subscription get full access to this new feature, and Pimcore users can define which data they want to translate.

