Frontify launches desktop app for DAM platform

Frontify launched its first Digital Asset Management desktop app, where users of the brand management platform have immediate access to approved brand, marketing, sales, and design assets. Compatible with macOS and Windows systems, the app provides anyone, anywhere, access to the latest digital assets such as logos, icons, images, docs, and more with just one click. Access to assets, without having to open Frontify, provides employees with the means and confidence to execute sales presentations, digital ads, onboarding documents, promotional items, etc. without barriers. This expands the typical user group beyond marketing, brand, design, and dev teams to include more employee roles benefiting from the brand connection, increasing productivity and asset engagement for everyone. Governance is maintained at the backend, through targeting, permissions settings, and other features that ensure the proper assets are available to the right people.

It’s a straightforward experience with Frontify for Desktop. Just click the icon for instant access to your brand content. A global search lets users search for specific assets from any of the Frontify Libraries, which can be drag-and-dropped wherever they’re needed. The initial release is available without an additional fee to Enterprise users, with wider availability to come.

https://www.frontify.com/en/