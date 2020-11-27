Vpress smooths W2P with new Dynamic Editor

Vpress released a new version of its Dynamic Editor aimed at making web-to-print applications easier for non-expert customer users, improving printers’ profitability in the process. Its new Dynamic Editor 4.0 is fully integrated with the developer’s Coreprint Digital Asset Management system. The new version has been in development for approximately eight months and includes 12 key features including an improved dynamic user interface, guidance on user tools, live resizable page thumbnails, better management of large text content, and speedier loading of complex multi-page templates. There is no need to refresh the page after each field is edited and completed, “saving a significant amount of time and effort”. Some UK customers have already started using it.

https://www.vpress.com