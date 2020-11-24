The Open Group and ITU to develop digital government strategies

The Open Group, the vendor-neutral technology consortium, and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations agency for information and communication technologies (ICTs), announced a collaboration to accelerate public service innovation and transformation for better citizen outcomes and optimal utilization of ICT infrastructure. By working together, The Open Group and ITU will aim to promote, guide, and build capabilities for digital government strategies and citizen-centric Enterprise Architecture (EA) across the globe. With the necessary guidance and materials, resource-constrained countries will be better placed to convert digital strategies into implementable large-scale systems. As such, the strategic alliance between ITU and The Open Group will fill the gap between digital investments and best practice architectural approaches for the achievement of the SDGs.

The work undertaken as part of the collaboration will be executed by The Open Group Government EA Work Group. The Work Group will develop processes that enable seamless information flow across various government ecosystems, making existing EA resources – including guides, frameworks, use cases, and methodologies – easier to use and available to all. Through providing access to these resources, both The Open Group and ITU will help governments to build the capabilities needed to implement architectural approaches at scale, based on their country-specific needs.

https://www.opengroup.org, https://www.itu.int/en/Pages/default.aspx