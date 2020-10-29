Otter.ai launches live video captioning for zoom users

Otter.ai announced the launch of live video captioning for conference calls and webinars. The introduction of this new feature aims to remove any barrier to digital business communications that companies face, boost collaboration, as well as help to meet accessibility needs. Otter.ai believes that this feature removes miscommunication problems that arise, which previous research estimated costs businesses millions of dollars each year. This feature is also aimed at supporting international organizations using English as their official business language, a growing trend globally. In addition, live video captioning helps organizations to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and accessibility requirements. To experience this new feature, an option to use captions for live video calls and webinars will now appear within Zoom for Otter for Business and Zoom Pro subscribers or higher.