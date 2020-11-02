Oracle announces customer experience (CX) management solution

Oracle announced a new cloud-based customer experience (CX) management solution for the communications industry. Oracle Digital Experience for Communications is a suite of industry-specific applications that capture and analyze customer-interaction data from front and back-office operations. This helps service providers better understand their customers’ unique buying behaviors and preferences so the providers can quickly launch compelling new offers and products, provide better service, and increase sales. Digital Experience for Communications supports the TM Forum‘s Open Digital Architecture and Open APIs to help service providers quickly integrate existing applications with the solution to provide a consistent and accurate view of customer and billing data. Coupled with a new user-interface built for the industry’s unique workflows, the solution gives service providers the data and tools to improve how they create and launch service offers, sell across channels, fulfill and monetize services, and deliver proactive care. Digital Experience for Communications also offers communications charging, operations support, and billing and revenue management.

https://www.oracle.com/index.html