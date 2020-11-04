Yottaa RAPID inSITE added to Episerver App Marketplace

Yottaa announced they are adding eCommerce acceleration as an application in the Episerver App Marketplace. Yottaa’s RAPID inSITE enables brands to gain visibility into how their website is currently performing and see how third-party technologies and other site elements are impacting page load time. Studies have shown that third parties account for up to 75% of site latency and that slow loading pages result in lower conversion. As an app for Episerver’s Commerce Cloud, RAPID inSITE helps meet business demand for faster performing eCommerce sites while also enabling brands to add a multitude of the third-party features that shoppers have come to expect without impacting site speed. Episerver tests each new application or add on for functionality, security and user-interface; ongoing support is held with Yottaa.

https://marketplace.episerver.com/