Google introduces Document AI platform for document processing

Google Cloud announced the new Document AI (DocAI) platform, a unified console for document processing. Transforming documents into structured data increases the speed of decision making for companies, unlocking business value and helping develop better experiences for customers. Historically, doing this at scale hasn’t been efficient. DocAI is designed to help businesses use Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning to automate these processes. Today, the DocAI platform is available in preview, enabling you to:

Ensure your data is accurate and compliant: Automate and validate all your documents to streamline compliance workflows, reduce guesswork, and keep data accurate and compliant.

Make better business decisions: Improve operational efficiency by extracting structured data from unstructured documents and making that available to your business applications and users.

Use your data to meet customer expectations: Leverage insights to meet customer expectations and improve CSAT, advocacy, lifetime value, and spend.

With the new DocAI platform, you can access all parsers, tools and solutions (e.g. Lending DocAI, Procurement DocAI) with a unified API, enabling a document solution from evaluation to deployment. It allows creation and customization of document processing workflows. Data extraction is now easier because the specialized parsers on the platform are built with Google Cloud’s predefined taxonomy, without the need to perform additional data mapping or training. General parsers such as OCR (Optical Character Recognition), Form parser, and Document splitter are publicly accessible. You can also request access to specialized parsers such as W9, 1040, W2, 1099-MISC, 1003, invoice, and receipts.

https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/ai-machine-learning/google-cloud-announces-document-ai-platform