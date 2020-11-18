Clarabridge CX Analytics now on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Clarabridge, provider of AI text and speech analytics and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announced that Clarabridge Customer Experience Analytics is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and is fully integrated into Oracle Cloud CX Service. Clarabridge CX Analytics enables companies to understand customer feedback from multiple data sources including calls, surveys, messages, chats, emails and social media platforms. By leveraging Clarabridge CX Analytics in combination with Oracle Cloud CX Service, users can connect to and analyze hundreds of customer feedback sources in one place and route insights into Oracle Cloud CX Service. An integrated view of customer feedback allows business users to identify how customer sentiment, effort, intent, and emotion impacts purchasing decisions, customer lifetime value, churn and overall satisfaction.

http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork