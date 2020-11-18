VMware announces enterprise blockchain platform

VMware, Inc. announced the commercial availability of VMware Blockchain to provide a digital foundation so enterprises can build business networks and deploy business-critical decentralized applications. Recognizing the importance of day-0 and day-2 operations to enable enterprises to bring their blockchain solutions to production, VMware provides a comprehensive set of operational capabilities, including ease of deployment, monitoring, management, upgradability, and world class support. VMware Blockchain’s Scalable Byzantine Fault Tolerance (SBFT), an enterprise-grade consensus engine developed internally by VMware Research, is designed to solve the problems of scale and performance in blockchain solutions while preserving fault-tolerance and defense against malicious attacks. SBFT maintains decentralized trust and supports ongoing governance in multi-party networks.

VMware Blockchain brings a layered architecture that decouples the ledger from the smart contract language. VMware Blockchain supports DAML, an open source smart contract language created by VMware Blockchain technology partner, Digital Asset. VMware Blockchain’s platform architecture includes a virtual smart contract execution engine that is designed to easily extend the platform to support additional smart contract languages.

https://www.vmware.com/blockchain