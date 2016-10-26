Posted by Frank Gilbane on
 October 26, 2016

Blockchain to Bots: a Look at Use Cases

Gilbane Boston 2016

Blockchain to Bots:
a Look at Use Cases

New technologies need use cases. First in theory to attract commercial investment, and second in practice to prove their worth. This session includes discussions on the potential of Blockchain for digital asset management, and the use of bots in an intranet application.

Wednesday, November, 30: 11:40 – 12:40 pm

Nicole Dvorak | Gilbane conference

Moderator:
Nicole Dvorak, MBA Candidate, Class of 2018, MIT Sloan School of Management

Rod Collins | Gilbane Conference

Rod Collins, Director of Innovation, Optimity Advisors

Transforming Digital Assets into Digital Agents: New Media Strategies for Hyper-Connected Markets

Mindy Carner | Gilbane Conference

Mindy Carner, Manager, Information Management, Optimity Advisors

Transforming Digital Assets into Digital Agents: New Media Strategies for Hyper-Connected Markets

Henry Amm | Gilbane Conference

Henry Amm, Digital Strategy Consultant, adenin Technologies

Making Intranets Smart: How AI and Bots Allowed Us to Create a Smart Assistant for the Digital Workplace

Gilbane Digital Content Conference
Fairmont Copley Place Hotel, Boston, November 29 – 30, 2016

