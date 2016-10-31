Posted by Frank Gilbane on
 October 31, 2016

The Economist and Pennwell – Innovating through Transformation

Gilbane Boston 2016

Join us in Boston in November for these featured case studies and our other 32 conference sessions.

Innovating through Transformation

How are media companies transforming their business from one reliant on content consumption to one in which content mixes with tools and / or community for greater engagement and new revenue? This session’s case studies from The Economist and Pennwell will delve in-depth into their innovation journeys. The changes ripple across every facet of the business; hear first-hand the challenges, solutions and results.

Wednesday, November, 30: 8:30 – 9:30 am

Register today to save your seat!
Use code F16G for an extra discount

Mark Walter | Gilbane

Moderator:
Mark Walter, Principal, Content Technology Strategies

Subrata Mukherjee | Gilbane Conference

Subrata Mukherjee, Vice President, Product Management, Global Head of Business Systems, The Economist

Transformation by Continuous Innovation

jeanette-newton

Jeanette Newton, PW3 Platform Development Manager, Pennwell

Digital Transformation at PennWell: Creating Vertical Destination Hubs

Dan Murphy | Gilbane Conference

Dan Murphy, Lead Solutions Architect, Digital Strategy, Velir

Digital Transformation at PennWell: Creating Vertical Destination Hubs

Gilbane Digital Content Conference
Fairmont Copley Place Hotel, Boston, November 29 – 30, 2016

Categories : Gilbane Conference 2016, Publishing
Tags : , ,

Subscribe to the Gilbane Advisor



You can also subscribe via our feed

Attend the Gilbane Conference

Gilbane Digital Content Conference

Conference: November, 29 – 30
Workshops: Thursday, December 1
Fairmont Copley Plaza, Boston, MA

See the Program
Check the Venue
Register with code F16G for a discount

facebooktwitterrsslinkedin

Contact

Contact forminfo@gilbane.com
+1.617.861.2406

Bluebill Advisors, Inc. Copyright © 2016 (except for contributed posts which are licensed under creative commons)

Community Tweets