Asana updates integrations with Jira, Teams, Slack, and Zoom

Asana, Inc. announced the addition of new and expanded enterprise integrations with Atlassian Jira (Server Edition), Microsoft Teams, Slack and Zoom to its app ecosystem. Asana also introduced increased admin capabilities and more ways for teams to work securely with automation.

Zoom for Asana

With the new Zoom for Asana, customers can attach Zoom call transcripts to Asana tasks for quick reference or to give teammates further context, reducing the number of times teams will have to switch between both platforms. Also, Asana for Zoom Apps will enable Zoom customers to subscribe and receive notifications from Asana projects within Zoom chat channels.

Asana for Slack

With the updated Asana for Slack integration, teams can share milestones, projects and portfolios as unfurls within Slack channels. The Asana for Slack enhancement adds to the ability to create and assign tasks from Slack messages for Slack Enterprise Grid customers. Enterprise Grid is designed for very large businesses or those in highly regulated industries.

Asana for Microsoft Teams

Customers can now create tasks directly within Microsoft’s recently launched Teams meetings feature, ensuring that key action items are reflected in Asana in just a few clicks.

Asana for Atlassian Jira (Server Edition)

Coupled with Asana’s current integration for Jira Cloud, Asana for Atlassian Jira (Server Edition) enables teams to create and link Jira issues from directly within Asana tasks, and receive updates on open Jira issues – whether they’re working in the cloud or on-premise.

New Suite of Controls for Enterprise Admins

Asana is also making it easier to protect and manage an organization’s data with new admin controls. Now, enterprise admins have the power to view, block and accept which third-party apps integrate with Asana and control whether users can attach files to tasks. Asana is encrypted both in transit and at rest for all users and with admins have the ability to terminate user sessions if a device is lost or stolen.

https://asana.com/enterprise