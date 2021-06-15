DataStax announced Astra Streaming, a scalable, multi-cloud messaging and event streaming platform built on Apache Pulsar. Astra Streaming is integrated with DataStax’s marquee serverless database, Astra DB, to deliver a multi-cloud solution for managing both data in motion and data at rest. With the introduction of Astra Streaming, DataStax aims to deliver on its vision of an open data stack for today’s multi-cloud applications that require massive scale, zero-downtime availability, and high performance. Astra Streaming Features:
- Global scale, cloud-native streaming, powered by Apache Pulsar without the complexity of self-managed solutions
- Compatible with Apache Kafka and Java Messaging Service
- Multi-cloud
- Simple developer APIs for streaming
- Handles high-volume queuing and pub-sub messaging and more complex messaging patterns
- Pay-as-you-go pricing
Astra Streaming is available today in a beta version. To get started with Astra Streaming, create a free account.